Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] is 15.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.925 during the day while it closed the day at $27.82. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

About Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock has also loss -0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPP stock has inclined by 2.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.43% and gained 15.82% year-on date.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $4.09 billion, with 150.82 million shares outstanding and 147.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 2697640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $32.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.32, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 25.56 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.77. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of $78,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,972 million, or 96.70% of HPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,703,313, which is approximately 0.787% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,368,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.02 million in HPP stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $303.24 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 36.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 22,115,468 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 20,931,996 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 99,712,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,759,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,076,865 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,616,444 shares during the same period.