Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] traded at a low on 06/29/21, posting a -0.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.67. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Howmet Aerospace Names Lola Lin Chief Legal Officer.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has named Lola Lin Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Lin will join the Howmet Executive Leadership Team and lead the Company’s Global Legal and Ethics & Compliance functions as a committed partner to the business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3328146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $14.51 billion, with 434.00 million shares outstanding and 431.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 3328146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $38.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 34.16 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 31.53%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $13,023 million, or 91.30% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,565,658, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,909,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -0.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 53,665,313 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 51,808,231 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 281,303,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,776,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,865,219 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 15,001,228 shares during the same period.