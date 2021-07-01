HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Revenue clocked in at $112.15 million, up 57.61% YTD: What’s Next?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] gained 0.69% or 0.04 points to close at $5.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2700642 shares. The company report on June 28, 2021 that HEXO Corp formalizes its US presence with acquisition of production facility in Colorado.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announces closing of the previously disclosed transaction to purchase its first US production facility through a wholly owned US subsidiary. The ~50,000 sq. ft. facility in Fort Collins, Colorado will provide US CPG companies and consumers access to the Powered by HEXO® technology and products.

“The Colorado facility will allow us to successfully execute on our US strategy, which includes supplying high quality Powered by HEXO® technology and leveraging our intellectual property portfolio across the United States,” said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “The facility will also provide us with the necessary infrastructure to continue expanding our joint-venture with Molson Coors to create Truss CBD-infused beverages, while also creating the necessary capacity to support future, non-beverage CPG partnerships.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.78, the shares rose to $5.85 and dropped to $5.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEXO points out that the company has recorded 52.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -150.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 2700642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for HEXO stock

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $90 million, or 17.98% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,862,329, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,158,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 million in HEXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.99 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,687,774 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,833,608 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 10,075,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,596,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,510 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,009 shares during the same period.