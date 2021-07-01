DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Stock trading around $6.84 per share: What’s Next?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.20%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that DouYu International Holdings Ltd – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79215.

Over the last 12 months, DOYU stock dropped by -40.73%. The one-year DouYu International Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.39. The average equity rating for DOYU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.23 billion, with 323.50 million shares outstanding and 304.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, DOYU stock reached a trading volume of 5048040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06.

DOYU Stock Performance Analysis:

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DouYu International Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $37,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

DOYU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $691 million, or 31.50% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11,737,473, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 8,962,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.3 million in DOYU stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $32.31 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly -18.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 37,257,139 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 18,405,647 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 45,376,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,038,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,096,105 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,563,481 shares during the same period.