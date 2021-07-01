Deutsche Bank slashes price target on S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] – find out why.

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $411.86 during the day while it closed the day at $410.58. The company report on June 29, 2021 that S&P Global Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021.

S&P Global’s (NYSE: SPGI) second quarter 2021 results will be issued on Thursday, July 29, 2021 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 29, 2021 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

S&P Global Inc. stock has also gained 1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPGI stock has inclined by 16.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.10% and gained 24.90% year-on date.

The market cap for SPGI stock reached $98.63 billion, with 240.60 million shares outstanding and 240.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 1705110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $435.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $402, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 6.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SPGI stock trade performance evaluation

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, SPGI shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 387.29, while it was recorded at 409.15 for the last single week of trading, and 351.39 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.85 and a Gross Margin at +69.12. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPGI is now 48.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 473.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 933.99. Additionally, SPGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 914.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] managed to generate an average of $101,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, S&P Global Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 10.50%.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,739 million, or 91.90% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,968,043, which is approximately -1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,662,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.49 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly 2.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 659 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 28,417,174 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 16,655,702 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 171,058,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,131,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,449 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,131,113 shares during the same period.