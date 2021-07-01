Cerus Corporation [CERS] fell -14.60% so far this year. What now?

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] price surged by 4.42 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Cerus Announces Collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to Manufacture INTERCEPT® Fibrinogen Complex.

Partnership expands the initial launch into the Florida market.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) announced an agreement with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers (LifeSouth) to serve as a production partner for INTERCEPT® Fibrinogen Complex, the company’s pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex product. LifeSouth is the fifth production partner for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, enabling the initial commercial launch of the product to expand into the state of Florida.

A sum of 2610303 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Cerus Corporation shares reached a high of $5.93 and dropped to a low of $5.67 until finishing in the latest session at $5.91.

The one-year CERS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.05. The average equity rating for CERS stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

CERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerus Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.43 and a Gross Margin at +52.83. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.12.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -55.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.44. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$221,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Cerus Corporation [CERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $894 million, or 86.50% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,541,955, which is approximately -13.629% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.05 million in CERS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $79.16 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 20.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 17,626,080 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,417,980 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 125,283,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,327,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,862,773 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 415,555 shares during the same period.