Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] moved up 5.46: Why It’s Important

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] closed the trading session at $57.19 on 06/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.01, while the highest price level was $57.30. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Capri Holdings Limited Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, announced that the Company raised its Fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance. The updated guidance, along with a broader view of the Company’s vision, growth strategies and long term outlook, will be shared at the Company’s Virtual Investor Day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.17 percent and weekly performance of 4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 2269351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $66.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $48 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $46, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CPRI stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 28 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.03, while it was recorded at 55.55 for the last single week of trading, and 42.50 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.74 and a Gross Margin at +58.94. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.68. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$4,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 6.10%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,578 million, or 92.20% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,656,465, which is approximately 0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,433,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.47 million in CPRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $789.61 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -8.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 21,595,449 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 27,942,750 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 82,965,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,503,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,376,402 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,286,720 shares during the same period.