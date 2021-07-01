BofA Securities lifts FedEx Corporation [FDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.32%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that FedEx Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Momentum Drives Expected Revenue and Earnings Growth for Fiscal 2022.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) reported the following consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock rose by 112.76%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.54. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.34 billion, with 265.00 million shares outstanding and 245.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 1796443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $337.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $339 to $344. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $265 to $270, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 364 to 373.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.71, while it was recorded at 297.17 for the last single week of trading, and 275.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.28. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.44. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $5,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 4.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 11.65%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,675 million, or 74.50% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,519,425, which is approximately 2.245% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,109,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.4 billion in FDX stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $4.16 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 787 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 15,862,327 shares. Additionally, 649 investors decreased positions by around 11,770,943 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 165,692,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,325,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,381,399 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 851,281 shares during the same period.