Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Stock trading around $53.30 per share: What’s Next?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] slipped around -1.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.30 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Anaplan PlanIQ Brings Advanced Intelligence and Data Analysis to Everyday Business Users.

Intelligent forecasting solution with Amazon Forecast designed to improve prediction accuracy and accelerate time-to-value for customers.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced the general availability of PlanIQ™, the company’s newest machine learning (ML)-based solution that helps everyday business users leverage advanced intelligence and data analytics to deliver explainable results and create more accurate forecasts.

Anaplan Inc. stock is now -25.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAN Stock saw the intraday high of $55.00 and lowest of $53.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.17, which means current price is +15.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 1991761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $71.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAN in the course of the last twelve months was 2206.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.83, while it was recorded at 54.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.50 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.20. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -45.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.66. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$81,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $7,304 million, or 97.00% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,232,893, which is approximately 2.93% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,641,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.97 million in PLAN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $307.32 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 25,927,692 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 26,729,637 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 84,374,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,032,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,991,836 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,260,344 shares during the same period.