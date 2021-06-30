why Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.89

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Newell Brands to Webcast Fireside Chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference at 9:00 A.M. ET (3:00 P.M. CEST) on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Newell Brands website at ir.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

A sum of 3077358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Newell Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $27.335 and dropped to a low of $26.88 until finishing in the latest session at $27.00.

The one-year NWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.19. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $28, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 26.65 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newell Brands Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 3.86%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,955 million, or 88.30% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,764,966, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,638,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.18 billion in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 23,182,805 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 19,041,017 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 326,484,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,708,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,224,639 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,356 shares during the same period.