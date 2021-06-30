Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $135.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Marriott International Opens 70th Property in Japan.

With 18 Exceptional Brands in 21 Prefectures, Marriott International Leads with Brand Offerings in the Country.

Marriott International celebrates another milestone in Japan with the opening of the company’s 70th property in the country, Aloft Osaka Dojima. With this opening, Marriott International continues its solid growth in Japan as the hotel chain with the most brand offerings. The company has 70 properties across 18 brands in 21 prefectures including major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, as well as other lesser known gems like Tochigi, Gifu and Wakayama. With a pipeline of over 30 additional hotels, including three hotels expected to open later this year, the portfolio is poised for continued growth in Japan.

Marriott International Inc. represents 326.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.17 billion with the latest information. MAR stock price has been found in the range of $134.42 to $136.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 1923357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $147.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 83 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 187.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAR stock

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.09, while it was recorded at 138.58 for the last single week of trading, and 129.27 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $26,309 million, or 61.50% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,346, which is approximately -6.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,476,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,619,814 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 16,436,954 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 159,575,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,632,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,800 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,128 shares during the same period.