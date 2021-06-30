The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] closed the trading session at $62.08 on 06/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.65, while the highest price level was $63.12. The company report on June 28, 2021 that The Hartford Names Gretchen Thompson Head Of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions For Middle And Large Commercial.

The Hartford has named Gretchen Thompson as head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions within the company’s Middle & Large Commercial business unit. Thompson succeeds Adrien Robinson, who was appointed head of Global Specialty. She will report to A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, head of Middle & Large Commercial insurance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.75 percent and weekly performance of 0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 2460628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $82, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on HIG stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HIG shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89.

HIG stock trade performance evaluation

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, HIG shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.23, while it was recorded at 62.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.01 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.64. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $93,892 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 7.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,509 million, or 94.00% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,130,425, which is approximately 0.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,624,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 4.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 33,365,279 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 37,194,074 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 258,956,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,515,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,947,704 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,180 shares during the same period.