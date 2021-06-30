Societe Generale slashes price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] – find out why.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $6.25 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon named 2021 AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise Category.

– McMahon honored among the AlabamaCIO 2021 ORBIE Winners.

– Long-running, peer-selected CIO awards program honors those who demonstrate excellence in technology leadership.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. represents 7.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.81 billion with the latest information. BBVA stock price has been found in the range of $6.24 to $6.335.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 2300841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $7.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.41.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.29. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $21,482 per employee.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $1,012 million, or 2.70% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 40,354,201, which is approximately 5.557% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 31,145,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.66 million in BBVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $74.85 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 18.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 38,368,677 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,697,321 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 113,793,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,859,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,458 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,161,036 shares during the same period.