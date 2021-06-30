RELX PLC [RELX] Is Currently -0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RELX PLC [NYSE: RELX] loss -0.56% or -0.15 points to close at $26.62 with a heavy trading volume of 2962270 shares. The company report on June 28, 2021 that LexisNexis Risk Solutions Helps Automakers Bridge Secondary Owner Knowledge Gap.

LexisNexis Owner Check Supports Automakers by Enabling Faster Transfer of Connected Services and Other After-Sales Benefits to Subsequent Owners.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced the availability of LexisNexis® Owner Check, a groundbreaking ownership management solution that provides automakers a more timely and complete method of identifying vehicle ownership changes and providing updated contact owner information, helping to unlock new customer engagement and retention opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $26.665, the shares rose to $26.73 and dropped to $26.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RELX points out that the company has recorded 7.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 530.96K shares, RELX reached to a volume of 2962270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RELX PLC [RELX]:

Kepler have made an estimate for RELX PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for RELX PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RELX PLC is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RELX in the course of the last twelve months was 55.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for RELX stock

RELX PLC [RELX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, RELX shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for RELX PLC [RELX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 26.98 for the last single week of trading, and 24.61 for the last 200 days.

RELX PLC [RELX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RELX PLC [RELX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.73. RELX PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.22.

Return on Total Capital for RELX is now 17.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RELX PLC [RELX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.35. Additionally, RELX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 299.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RELX PLC [RELX] managed to generate an average of $36,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.RELX PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

RELX PLC [RELX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX PLC go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RELX PLC [RELX]

There are presently around $1,954 million, or 4.20% of RELX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELX stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,631,888, which is approximately 4.839% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,677,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.99 million in RELX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $205.54 million in RELX stock with ownership of nearly -0.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RELX PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in RELX PLC [NYSE:RELX] by around 7,054,233 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,083,678 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 63,250,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,388,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,201 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 521,313 shares during the same period.