Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock Upgrade by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $70

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$0.75. The company report on June 30, 2021 that PSEG Completes Sale of Solar Source Portfolio to Affiliate of LS Power.

Transaction Furthers PSEG Strategic Alternatives Process.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) announced that it has completed the sale of its PSEG Solar Source LLC portfolio to Quattro Solar LLC, an affiliate of LS Power. The sale includes the 467-megawatt-dc Solar Source portfolio of 25 solar facilities located in 14 states and related assets and liabilities.

A sum of 1929765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $60.57 and dropped to a low of $59.175 until finishing in the latest session at $59.49.

The one-year PEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.1. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $67.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $56 to $67.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.83, while it was recorded at 59.63 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.45 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.45. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $148,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.00%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,451 million, or 72.40% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,569,927, which is approximately 1.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,644,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in PEG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.82 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 15.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 18,106,314 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 16,865,369 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 321,124,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,095,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,538 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,365 shares during the same period.