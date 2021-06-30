PPL Corporation [PPL] Revenue clocked in at $7.05 billion, down -1.52% YTD: What’s Next?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.35 during the day while it closed the day at $27.77. The company report on June 29, 2021 that PPL Capital Funding, Inc. Announces the Pricing Terms of its Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. (“PPL Capital Funding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced the pricing terms of the previously announced tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (1) any and all of its outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.400% Senior Notes due 2023 and 3.950% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Any and All Notes”) and (2) up to an amount sufficient to purchase all of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes tendered with Acceptance Priority Levels 1 through 4 as set forth in the second table below that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Date (the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes due 2043, 5.000% Senior Notes due 2044, 4.000% Senior Notes due 2047, 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.100% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”, and the Maximum Tender Offer Notes together with the Any and All Notes, the “Securities”), subject to the acceptance priority levels noted in the second table below. The terms of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 14, 2021, as amended by the press release dated June 23, 2021, extending the Tender Offers by one business day to reflect the new federal holiday on June 18, 2021 and as further amended by the press release dated June 29, 2021, announcing the early results and upsizing of the Tender Offers (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Total Consideration for each series of Securities that had Securities accepted for purchase is based on the applicable reference yield plus a fixed spread, in each case as set forth in the tables below, and is payable to Holders of Securities who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”) and whose Securities are accepted for purchase. The reference yields listed in the table below were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on June 29, 2021 (the “Price Determination Date”) by the dealer managers (identified below). The Total Consideration for each series of Securities that had Securities accepted for purchase includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such Holders and accepted for purchase.

PPL Corporation stock has also loss -0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -4.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.91% and lost -1.52% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $21.09 billion, with 769.16 million shares outstanding and 768.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 3845760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,175 million, or 68.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,660,353, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,290,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.13 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 28,892,815 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 34,492,681 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 447,070,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,455,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,167,304 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,156,234 shares during the same period.