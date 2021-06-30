Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain 4.49% so far this year. What now?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Newmont Launches First Climate Strategy Report.

Industry-Leading SBTi-Approved Climate Targets Support Paris Agreement.

, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its inaugural Climate Strategy Report, prepared in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The report outlines the Company’s climate-related risks and opportunities, strategic planning, and pathways to achieving Newmont’s climate targets. Additionally, the report identifies the technology necessary to transition to a low-carbon economy.

A sum of 5483166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.85M shares. Newmont Corporation shares reached a high of $62.85 and dropped to a low of $61.63 until finishing in the latest session at $62.58.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.51. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $75.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.12, while it was recorded at 62.57 for the last single week of trading, and 62.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.96 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.35.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.60. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of $95,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NEM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 8.20%.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,925 million, or 83.40% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 95,698,665, which is approximately 2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,761,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.49 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 47,164,377 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 41,261,143 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 548,852,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,278,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,538,812 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,234 shares during the same period.