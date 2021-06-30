MetLife Inc. [MET] moved down -0.45: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $59.48 on 06/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.27, while the highest price level was $60.87. The company report on June 24, 2021 that MetLife Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2 (the “Notes”), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full $500 million outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on July 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption price will be equal to the sum of (1) the present value, as of the Redemption Date, of all remaining scheduled principal and interest payments on the Notes from, but excluding, the Redemption Date through, and including, December 15, 2022 (not including any portion of such payments of interest that have accrued, or for which the regular record date has occurred, as of the Redemption Date), such present value to be calculated using discounting, on a semi-annual basis assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months, at a discount rate equal to the lesser of (i) the Treasury Rate (as defined in the indenture for the Notes) plus fifty (50) basis points and (ii) fifteen percent (15%); and (2) (without duplication) unpaid interest that has accrued on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, all interest on the Notes will cease to accrue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.69 percent and weekly performance of 0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, MET reached to a volume of 4649932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 59.90 for the last single week of trading, and 52.80 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MetLife Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.83%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,863 million, or 78.70% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,261,530, which is approximately 1.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,511,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.49 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 49,638,061 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 51,443,937 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 569,106,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,188,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,440 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,910,675 shares during the same period.