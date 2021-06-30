Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Is Currently -3.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.74%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that KNDI: New Product Initiatives Portend Well For Accelerating Momentum.

By M. Marin.

NASDAQ:KNDI.

Over the last 12 months, KNDI stock rose by 52.50%.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.99 million, with 75.38 million shares outstanding and 60.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, KNDI stock reached a trading volume of 1679229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

KNDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74 million, or 17.20% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,384,023, which is approximately 5.746% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,135,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 million in KNDI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $6.32 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 5.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 2,364,448 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,969,233 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 6,870,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,204,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,451 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,731 shares during the same period.