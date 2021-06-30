JP Morgan slashes price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] – find out why.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.83 at the close of the session, down -0.36%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Takeda Announces the Publication of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY2020.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Takeda filed the Annual Report with the SEC on June 29, 2021, and the Annual Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/.

In addition, Takeda will also provide a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes its most recent complete audited financial statements free of charge to any shareholder upon request. Please contact Takeda Investor Relations by e-mail at takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is now -7.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAK Stock saw the intraday high of $16.86 and lowest of $16.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.97, which means current price is +2.90% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 2612820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

How has TAK stock performed recently?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.94, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.18 and a Gross Margin at +58.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.61. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 22,017,249 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 22,112,545 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 65,677,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,806,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,879,587 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,168,110 shares during the same period.