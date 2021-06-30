Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, up 11.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] price surged by 0.39 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Healthpeak Properties Announces New Life Science Development – Sorrento Gateway – in San Diego.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced that it will commence construction of its Sorrento Gateway development located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego. This Class A development will consist of a five-story building totaling approximately 163,000 square feet located adjacent to Healthpeak’s fully-leased three-building, 196,000 square foot Sorrento Gateway campus. The purpose-built lab building will feature cutting edge design, expansive views, excellent I-805 freeway accessibility, flexible and efficient floor plates, and access to fitness and dining amenities.

“Strong market fundamentals and tenant relationships give us confidence to commence our next development in San Diego. This project will allow us to meet the demand we are seeing from both existing and new tenants,” said Scott Brinker, President and Chief Investment Officer.

A sum of 2828654 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $33.77 and dropped to a low of $33.46 until finishing in the latest session at $33.68.

The one-year PEAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.13. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $34 to $35.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.76, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.75. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.43. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

PEAK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 1.70%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,498 million, or 98.40% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,995,309, which is approximately 1.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 70,123,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -1.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 35,027,081 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 33,390,178 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 451,110,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,527,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,648 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,499,268 shares during the same period.