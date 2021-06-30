GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Is Currently 2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] gained 2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $10.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GSAH, SVOK, SHSP, and THMA.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: GSAH).

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II represents 93.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $980.49 million with the latest information. GSAH stock price has been found in the range of $10.18 to $10.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, GSAH reached a trading volume of 3926206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for GSAH stock

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, GSAH shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]

67 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 18,706,051 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 30,649,051 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,168,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,186,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,262,409 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 18,809,347 shares during the same period.