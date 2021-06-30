Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is -17.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.73% on Monday. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 82,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares (“ADSs”), at a price to the public of US$19.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 12,375,000 additional ADSs.

The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “YMM.” The Offering is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.60 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 11259404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.65.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.