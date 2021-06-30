For United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], Analyst sees a rise to $210. What next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.08%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Ware2Go Racks Up Major Industry Awards in 2021.

Leader in On-Demand Fulfillment and Logistics Is Recognized for Its Technology Leadership.

Ware2Go, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform that enables merchants of any size to offer one- to two-day shipping, continues to gain industry acclaim for its technology with five major industry honors so far in 2021.

Over the last 12 months, UPS stock rose by 89.63%. The one-year United Parcel Service Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.87. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $181.16 billion, with 872.00 million shares outstanding and 723.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, UPS stock reached a trading volume of 2262810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $218.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 150 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.77, while it was recorded at 205.71 for the last single week of trading, and 175.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

UPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 99.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 16.13%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 968 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 37,101,979 shares. Additionally, 865 investors decreased positions by around 27,611,291 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 431,181,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,895,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,082,015 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,015,637 shares during the same period.