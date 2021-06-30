For Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN], Analyst sees a rise to $225. What next?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $193.01 during the day while it closed the day at $192.88. The company report on June 28, 2021 that New TI humidity sensors provide the highest reliability and built-in resistance to contaminants and harsh environments.

Engineers can optimize system efficiency and extend industrial and automotive system lifetimes with the industry’s highest-accuracy and lowest-power humidity sensors.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) introduced the first devices in a new family of humidity sensors that provide the industry’s highest reliability and accuracy and the lowest power consumption – along with built-in protection of sensing elements. The HDC3020 and HDC3020-Q1 will allow engineers to create more reliable industrial and automotive systems that withstand potential damage caused by moisture, and react as needed to changing water vapor conditions over time. For more information, see www.ti.com/hdc3020-pr and www.ti.com/hdc3020-q1-pr.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock has also gained 3.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXN stock has inclined by 3.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.45% and gained 17.52% year-on date.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $178.55 billion, with 922.00 million shares outstanding and 921.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 2091731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $200.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.05, while it was recorded at 189.46 for the last single week of trading, and 169.87 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150,031 million, or 86.00% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,385,656, which is approximately -1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,969,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.69 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.41 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 935 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,015,540 shares. Additionally, 802 investors decreased positions by around 31,466,307 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 711,366,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,848,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,162,199 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,577 shares during the same period.