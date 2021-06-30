Equinor ASA [EQNR] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] loss -0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $21.20 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading.

The following primary insiders have on 17 June 2021 acquired shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) at a share price of NOK 185.04 per share in connection with the company’s long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant’s base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual’s position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Equinor ASA represents 3.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.97 billion with the latest information. EQNR stock price has been found in the range of $21.13 to $21.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 2565139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $26.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EQNR stock

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.44, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.14 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.53. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of -$2,441,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $3,716 million, or 5.40% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 120,780,658, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,097,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.26 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $125.75 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 51.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 6,836,557 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 25,479,242 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 142,959,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,275,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,467,076 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,214,518 shares during the same period.