Desjardins slashes price target on Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] – find out why.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX: GSS] loss -10.09% or -0.32 points to close at $2.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1291623 shares. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Golden Star Announces Paste Fill Plant Commissioning Update and Revision of 2021 Guidance.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) provides an update on the commissioning of the paste fill plant and revises guidance for 2021. All references herein to “$” are to United States dollars.

Paste fill plant commissioning update:.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $2.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSS points out that the company has recorded -25.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 519.24K shares, GSS reached to a volume of 1291623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSS shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Star Resources Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for GSS stock

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, GSS shares dropped by -14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +44.60. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for GSS is now 96.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 136.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,803.91. Additionally, GSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 950.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golden Star Resources Ltd. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]

There are presently around $88 million, or 61.40% of GSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSS stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 9,993,249, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.06% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 4,888,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.93 million in GSS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $12.38 million in GSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Star Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX:GSS] by around 11,240,813 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 11,247,771 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,438,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,927,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,355,587 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 10,229,581 shares during the same period.