Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $102.20 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.45%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Look your best with the world’s most intelligent 4K webcam in its class.

The pandemic forever changed the relevance of video conferencing. Just one week into global lockdowns, 62 million users downloaded video conferencing apps alone.1 This is only the beginning; by 2026, the video conferencing market is expected to exceed $50B in revenue.2 While special moments like baby showers and weddings might eventually shift back to being in-person, remote work has become the norm for many and our reliance on video conferencing is here to stay.

Dell set out to redefine the webcam experience from the ground up., we’re introducing our new Dell UltraSharp Webcam – a beautifully designed external 4K webcam that is ideal for professionals and anyone who wants a superb video conferencing experience. With nine patent-pending technologies, it is all about image quality, intelligence and seamless experiences.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 90.10%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.72 billion, with 757.00 million shares outstanding and 270.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 4136950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $114.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $73 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $96, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.10, while it was recorded at 99.95 for the last single week of trading, and 81.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 6.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,154 million, or 84.20% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,190,032, which is approximately 5.046% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 3.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 29,654,245 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 16,396,078 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 176,047,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,097,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,219,487 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,271,943 shares during the same period.