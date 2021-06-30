CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently -0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -0.67% or -0.21 points to close at $31.56 with a heavy trading volume of 18078582 shares. The company report on June 24, 2021 that CSX and Wabtec Partner to Drive Sustainable Transportation Solutions.

CSX enhances fleet with orders for locomotive modernizations and next generation Trip OptimizerTM Zero-to-Zero system.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) are partnering to accelerate sustainable rail by modernizing locomotives across CSX’s fleet and implementing advanced digital technologies to deliver significant fuel efficiency and emissions reductions for CSX’s rail operations. The partnership will help CSX in their commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37 percent by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $32.32, the shares rose to $32.43 and dropped to $31.355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 4.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 18078582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $106.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CSX stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 95 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.08, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $53,673 million, or 76.10% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 67,808,068, which is approximately -3.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,088,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.82 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

582 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 21,772,142 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 28,079,899 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 513,234,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,086,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,945,806 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,507 shares during the same period.