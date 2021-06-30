CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $979

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] traded at a low on 06/29/21, posting a -1.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $83.29. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Moore Kuehn Encourages KCAC, ONEM, SCVX and XEC Investors to Contact Law Firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5052899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CoStar Group Inc. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $3.27 billion, with 39.16 million shares outstanding and 39.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 5052899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]?

Goldman have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $825 to $1000. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $660 to $900, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CSGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 93.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.20.

How has CSGP stock performed recently?

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.07, while it was recorded at 86.67 for the last single week of trading, and 86.64 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoStar Group Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $32,257 million, or 98.80% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,374,370, which is approximately -4.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,765,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.59 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -12.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 39,232,320 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 35,376,390 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 305,237,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,846,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,425,720 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 7,987,190 shares during the same period.