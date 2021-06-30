Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is -14.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 0.38% or 0.27 points to close at $70.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2728860 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Guidewire Recognizes Cognizant as First Recipient of its PartnerConnect InsuranceNow Specialization.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, announced that Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner, is the first partner to achieve the Guidewire InsuranceNow specialization.

Cognizant has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its support of InsuranceNow deployments. The achievement of specializations enables Cognizant to provide its insurance clients with more clarity and insight into unique skills and capabilities of Guidewire products and solutions.

It opened the trading session at $70.74, the shares rose to $71.13 and dropped to $70.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTSH points out that the company has recorded -13.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 2728860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $84.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.24, while it was recorded at 70.00 for the last single week of trading, and 75.50 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 11.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $33,679 million, or 94.10% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,063,539, which is approximately -1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,550,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.59 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -0.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 25,708,198 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 26,746,721 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 427,642,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,097,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,620 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,105,736 shares during the same period.