CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] moved down -0.57: Why It’s Important

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $24.49 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy proposes next step in Smart Energy Future Plan.

Natural gas combustion turbines to complement expanded renewables portfolio.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) announced the filing of an application with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) requesting approval to construct two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet. The filing comes as the next component in CenterPoint Energy’s long-term generation transition plan, which seeks to significantly change the way the company generates power and deliver on its commitment to provide a cost-effective, well-balanced energy mix for its 145,000 customers in southwest Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. represents 552.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.08 billion with the latest information. CNP stock price has been found in the range of $24.39 to $24.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5494851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $27.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.81, while it was recorded at 24.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.46. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of -$45,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 4.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $12,996 million, or 93.30% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,001,207, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,652,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in CNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $842.68 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 8.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 42,854,651 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 32,393,115 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 452,409,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,657,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,918,943 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 7,060,216 shares during the same period.