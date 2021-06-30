Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Revenue clocked in at $3.82 billion, up 6.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] price plunged by -0.65 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Axalta Coating Systems Appoints Jun Liao as Regional President, Asia Pacific.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced that Jun Liao is joining the Company as Regional President, Asia-Pacific effective July 15. Liao will report directly to CEO Robert Bryant and will manage all of Axalta’s business operations in the Asia-Pacific region and drive the Company’s growth strategy in the region.

“Asia Pacific represents one of the largest and most dynamic growth markets for Axalta, with significant opportunities across all our lines of business,” said Bryant. “Jun brings a deep understanding of the region and local markets, as well as established relationships with many customers in the region. He’s an exceptional leader known for being highly collaborative and leading high-performing teams toward commercial and operational success. I am very excited to welcome Jun to our team.”.

A sum of 2231017 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.40M shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $31.04 and dropped to a low of $30.355 until finishing in the latest session at $30.38.

The one-year AXTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.55. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $38.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXTA shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.02, while it was recorded at 30.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.93. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $9,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AXTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 26.70%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,860 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,489,477, which is approximately -2.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,357,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.08 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $421.89 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly -40.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 31,697,801 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 32,609,259 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 161,504,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,811,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,113,125 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,321,341 shares during the same period.