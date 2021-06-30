3M Company [MMM] is 12.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Students Compete for Title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

3M Young Scientist Challenge Announces 2021 National Finalists, State Merit Winners, and Honorable Mention recipients.

, 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Discovery Education announced the top 10 finalists, 30 State Merit Winners, and four honorable mentions in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge. As the nation’s premier middle school science competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge features outstanding innovations from young scientists that utilize the power of STEM to improve the world.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock rose by 26.01%. The one-year 3M Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.55. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.76 billion, with 580.50 million shares outstanding and 578.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 1835733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $197.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.37, while it was recorded at 194.58 for the last single week of trading, and 181.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Company posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 7.88%.

3M Company [MMM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76,029 million, or 68.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,849,756, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,625,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.06 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 21,660,119 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 17,390,754 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 348,791,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,842,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,021 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,561,953 shares during the same period.