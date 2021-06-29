Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Is Currently -1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $4.25 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Globex Completes Sale of Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune Gold Property to Yamana Gold Inc. for $15 Million.

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has completed its previously-announced sale to Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) of the Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune gold property in Abitibi, Québec as well as 30 claims in Beauchastel township and three claims in Malartic township, Québec. The Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune property adjoins Yamana’s Wasamac Gold Mine project.

At closing, Globex received an initial payment of $4,000,000 from Yamana, satisfied by Yamana issuing 706,714 shares to Globex at a deemed price of $5.66 per share. As previously announced, the Purchase Agreement provides that Yamana will make the following additional cash payments to Globex, which Globex may elect to receive in Yamana shares:.

Yamana Gold Inc. represents 965.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.10 billion with the latest information. AUY stock price has been found in the range of $4.22 to $4.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.37M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 10373146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for AUY stock

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.15 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $1,765 million, or 51.04% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 108,450,136, which is approximately -7.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,105,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.7 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $103.64 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 91.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 50,930,717 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 83,961,118 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 280,445,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,337,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,923,949 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 42,242,183 shares during the same period.