XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $140.61 per share: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] plunged by -$9.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $146.24 during the day while it closed the day at $140.61. The company report on June 28, 2021 that XPO Logistics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or the “company”) (NYSE: XPO) announced that it plans to make a registered underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock consisting of an equal number of shares to be offered by XPO and by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO’s chairman and chief executive officer. XPO and the selling stockholder expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional shares, which additional shares will also be split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.

XPO expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the company’s outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. XPO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

XPO Logistics Inc. stock has also loss -3.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPO stock has inclined by 15.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.02% and gained 17.96% year-on date.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $15.73 billion, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 92.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 925.16K shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 3635549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $162.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $157 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $162, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on XPO stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XPO shares from 136 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

XPO stock trade performance evaluation

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.48, while it was recorded at 147.41 for the last single week of trading, and 119.23 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.93. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.67. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $1,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Logistics Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 42.57%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,635 million, or 92.30% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 12,808,177, which is approximately -8.382% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,405,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -4.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 8,082,278 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 9,553,284 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 65,112,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,747,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,200 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,396 shares during the same period.