why QAD Inc. [QADA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.00

On June 28, 2021, QAD announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $87.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of QAD’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

QAD Inc. stock is now 37.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QADA Stock saw the intraday high of $87.34 and lowest of $86.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.48, which means current price is +46.03% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.85K shares, QADA reached a trading volume of 1310472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QAD Inc. [QADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QADA shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for QAD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $75 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for QAD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on QADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QAD Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for QADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for QADA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has QADA stock performed recently?

QAD Inc. [QADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, QADA shares gained by 23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for QAD Inc. [QADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.84, while it was recorded at 75.57 for the last single week of trading, and 61.90 for the last 200 days.

QAD Inc. [QADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QAD Inc. [QADA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.18. QAD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Total Capital for QADA is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QAD Inc. [QADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.85. Additionally, QADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QAD Inc. [QADA] managed to generate an average of $5,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.QAD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for QAD Inc. [QADA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QAD Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QADA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QAD Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for QAD Inc. [QADA]

There are presently around $881 million, or 59.10% of QADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QADA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,062,593, which is approximately 2.646% of the company’s market cap and around 27.60% of the total institutional ownership; TIKVAH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 980,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.31 million in QADA stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $83.54 million in QADA stock with ownership of nearly -22.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QAD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in QAD Inc. [NASDAQ:QADA] by around 817,446 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 930,721 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,373,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,121,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QADA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,805 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 54,800 shares during the same period.