Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] price surged by 5.93 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on May 26, 2021 that BioLineRx Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Phase 3 GENESIS study in stem-cell mobilization (SCM) demonstrated highly statistically significant positive results across all primary and secondary endpoints -.

– ~90% of patients in treatment arm underwent transplantation following only one dose of Motixafortide and only one apheresis session; potentially positions Motixafortide + G-CSF to become new standard of care in this indication -.

A sum of 1016018 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. BioLineRx Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.89 and dropped to a low of $2.70 until finishing in the latest session at $2.86.

Guru’s Opinion on BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for BioLineRx Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89.

BLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, BLRX shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioLineRx Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BLRX is now -63.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.88. Additionally, BLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,716,924 per employee.

BLRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLineRx Ltd. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLRX.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] Insider Position Details

Positions in BioLineRx Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ:BLRX] by around 3,398,208 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 404,128 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,018,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,821,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,055,814 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 69,826 shares during the same period.