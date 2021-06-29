Wall Street Analyst Initiated Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EGLX] gained 10.81% or 0.6 points to close at $6.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2676802 shares. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Enthusiast Gaming Closes Acquisition of Tabwire.

Acquisition adds proprietary technology and database of 13 million gamer profiles to accelerate launch of gaming social network and freemium subscription offering.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Tabwire LLC (“Tabwire”), which owns TabStats (www.tabstats.com), for US$11 million in cash and stock.

It opened the trading session at $5.88, the shares rose to $6.375 and dropped to $5.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGLX points out that the company has recorded 72.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -491.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 584.47K shares, EGLX reached to a volume of 2676802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.31. With this latest performance, EGLX shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 378.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.46 and a Gross Margin at +4.78. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.91.

Return on Total Capital for EGLX is now -10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. [EGLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.42. Additionally, EGLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.