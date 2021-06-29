Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] is 40.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VERV] gained 25.03% or 9.01 points to close at $45.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1469259 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Verve Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,035,789 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Verve from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $266.7 million. All of the shares are being offered by Verve. In addition, Verve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,105,368 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VERV.” The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, VERV reached to a volume of 1469259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.62.

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -105.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.10. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 204.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 159.62.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.