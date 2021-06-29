Veru Inc. [VERU] moved up 6.23: Why It’s Important

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.84 during the day while it closed the day at $8.70. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Veru Announces the Presentation of a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Study Update for Sabizabulin (VERU-111) in Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer at the 2021 European Association of Urology Annual Congress.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancers, announced updated clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical study of sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral cytoskeleton disruptor being evaluated for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer in men who progressed on an androgen receptor targeting agent, were accepted for presentation at the European Association of Urology 36th Annual Congress. The Congress is being held virtually from July 8-12, 2021.

Poster Discussion SessionAbstract # P0859: Sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral cytoskeleton disruptor, to treat men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who progressed on an androgen receptor targeting agent.Presenter: Dr. Robert H. Getzenberg, Veru – Executive Vice President for Medical AffairsPoster Discussion Session: #29 – Metastatic Prostate CancerDate/Time: Sunday, July 11, 2021 4-5 PM CEST.

Veru Inc. stock has also gained 2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERU stock has declined by -20.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.35% and gained 0.58% year-on date.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $695.83 million, with 75.17 million shares outstanding and 59.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 1203381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for VERU in the course of the last twelve months was 695.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.54. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.04. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$55,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $231 million, or 33.50% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 36.964% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,925,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.15 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.19 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly -18.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 9,385,276 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,521,195 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,690,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,596,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,046,384 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 717,197 shares during the same period.