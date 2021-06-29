Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell -4.37% so far this year. What now?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] loss -0.35% or -0.2 points to close at $56.18 with a heavy trading volume of 13429737 shares. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Verizon Visa® Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards.

Now, Verizon wireless card holders can redeem rewards for more of what they love – at Verizon and beyond.

What you need to know:.

It opened the trading session at $56.38, the shares rose to $56.50 and dropped to $56.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VZ points out that the company has recorded -4.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.54M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 13429737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $62 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VZ stock

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.29, while it was recorded at 56.27 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $152,570 million, or 66.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,963,030, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.16 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.98 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,623 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 105,486,785 shares. Additionally, 1,178 investors decreased positions by around 151,673,803 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 2,458,582,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,715,742,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,188,831 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 14,938,279 shares during the same period.