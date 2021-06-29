U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved down -0.54: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on June 29, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recommends Dividend Increase of 9.5 Percent.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Dodd-Frank Act stress test.

Based on its 2021 stress test results, the company will be subject to a stress capital buffer requirement (SCB) of 2.5 percent for the period beginning October 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2022. The SCB, when added to the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, requires the company to maintain a CET1 ratio above 7 percent through this period. The company’s CET1 ratio was 9.9 percent as of March 31, 2021 under CECL transition rules.

A sum of 5052206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.56M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $57.77 and dropped to a low of $56.96 until finishing in the latest session at $57.54.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.70.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.14, while it was recorded at 56.87 for the last single week of trading, and 49.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,567 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 129,687,084, which is approximately -1.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,863,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.3 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 79,786,675 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 77,379,020 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 964,957,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,123,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,382,274 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 27,520,695 shares during the same period.