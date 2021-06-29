Thoma Bravo Advantage [TBA] is -6.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Thoma Bravo Advantage [NYSE: TBA] jumped around 0.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.98 at the close of the session, up 8.18%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business Combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage.

Combined Company to Commence Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under “IS” Ticker on June 29, 2021.

ironSource, a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy, and Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously-announced business combination. ironSource has been approved for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IS.” As previously announced, Thoma Bravo Advantage shareholders approved the transaction at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 22, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TBA reached a trading volume of 3344530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thoma Bravo Advantage [TBA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoma Bravo Advantage is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has TBA stock performed recently?

Thoma Bravo Advantage [TBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for Thoma Bravo Advantage [TBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading.

Thoma Bravo Advantage [TBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.