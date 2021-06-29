TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Stock trading around $4.19 per share: What’s Next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.55%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions made public on June 4, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Over the last 12 months, TTI stock rose by 809.09%. The one-year TETRA Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.73. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $524.09 million, with 126.15 million shares outstanding and 114.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, TTI stock reached a trading volume of 16504649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TTI stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 376.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 809.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now -1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$14,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

TTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $261 million, or 52.50% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 8,061,350, which is approximately 15.89% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,371,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.5 million in TTI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $21.75 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 24,288,917 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 18,040,324 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,922,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,251,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,929,654 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,902,875 shares during the same period.