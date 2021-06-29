Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain 41.66% so far this year. What now?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] slipped around -0.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.77 at the close of the session, down -3.53%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova.

Suncor advised that the co-owners of the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility and associated Terra Nova Field (“Terra Nova” or “the project”) have reached an agreement in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the Asset Life Extension Project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the Fall. A subset of owners will increase their ownership of the project for consideration payable from the other owners. Suncor’s ownership will increase to 48% from approximately 38%.

The agreement is subject to finalized terms and approval from all Parties, including board of director approval where appropriate, and is contingent upon the previously disclosed royalty and financial support from the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador. Further details will be provided when agreements are finalized.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 41.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $24.47 and lowest of $23.735 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.73, which means current price is +44.94% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 5397926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $21,686 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 76,421,475, which is approximately 10.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 59,934,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in SU stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.32 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -30.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 138,298,197 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 155,151,391 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 618,882,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 912,331,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,416,023 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 69,120,929 shares during the same period.