Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] Revenue clocked in at $404.90 million, up 36.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] price surged by 16.89 percent to reach at $3.47. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Sprinklr Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $16.00 per share. Sprinklr is offering 16,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,662,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 23, 2021 under the symbol “CXM,” and the offering is expected to close on June 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 2769086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.70M shares. Sprinklr Inc. shares reached a high of $25.37 and dropped to a low of $21.00 until finishing in the latest session at $24.01.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

CXM Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Sprinklr Inc. Fundamentals:

Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.