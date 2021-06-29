SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] moved down -5.88: Why It’s Important

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 06/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.265, while the highest price level was $1.39. The company report on June 11, 2021 that SeaChange International Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, reported financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.57 percent and weekly performance of 21.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, SEAC reached to a volume of 1446656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.90. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1308, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0910 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaChange International Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAC.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 16.10% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,742,648, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,683,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in SEAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.7 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly 57.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 2,070,643 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,075,605 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,385,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,532,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,358 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,440 shares during the same period.