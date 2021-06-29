Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $20.34 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Regions Financial Corp. Receives Results of Voluntary 2021 Stress Test.

Regions positioned to deliver sustainable performance supported by the strength of the bank’s capital plan and prudent risk management.

The Federal Reserve has communicated to Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) that the company exceeded all minimum capital levels under the Federal Reserve’s Supervisory Stress Test. Regions voluntarily participated in the 2021 test as an opportunity to both measure and demonstrate the strength of Regions’ balance sheet and capital base.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 90.99%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.29 billion, with 961.00 million shares outstanding and 956.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 6175532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.80, while it was recorded at 20.23 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $56,374 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,365 million, or 75.90% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,670,603, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,711,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 12.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 50,663,199 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 49,576,439 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 606,016,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,255,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,684,122 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,640 shares during the same period.