Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] stock Resumed by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $16

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] gained 6.58% on the last trading session, reaching $12.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics Dose First Patient in Expanded Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Evaluating PBCAR269A with Nirogacestat in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the combination arm of Precision’s Phase 1/2a trial evaluating PBCAR269A. In the study, Precision’s investigational allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy will be combined with nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.

“We are pleased to begin dosing patients in the combination arm of our ongoing Phase 1/2a study evaluating PBCAR269A, our first-generation allogeneic CAR T candidate targeting BCMA in patients with R/R multiple myeloma. BCMA is a well-established therapeutic target for multiple myeloma and this arm of the study pairs PBCAR269A with SpringWorks’ nirogacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor, a combination intended to offer strong mechanistic rationale for clinical benefit,” said Alan List, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Precision BioSciences. “As we look forward to sharing interim monotherapy data for PBCAR269A later this year, we are also conducting IND enabling studies to advance PBCAR269B, an immune-evading, stealth cell formulation into the clinic in 2022. We have high conviction in both our technology and BCMA as a target and we are pursuing a broad, data-driven strategy to inform our future development plans for this indication.”.

Precision BioSciences Inc. represents 56.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $691.13 million with the latest information. DTIL stock price has been found in the range of $11.8801 to $12.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 628.03K shares, DTIL reached a trading volume of 1613817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTIL in the course of the last twelve months was 460.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for DTIL stock

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.89. With this latest performance, DTIL shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.25. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -448.86.

Return on Total Capital for DTIL is now -113.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, DTIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] managed to generate an average of -$471,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precision BioSciences Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTIL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

There are presently around $365 million, or 54.60% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,148,759, which is approximately 99.108% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,206,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.06 million in DTIL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $49.31 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 6,304,818 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,832,081 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,934,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,070,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,392,677 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,729 shares during the same period.